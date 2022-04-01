Onus on people of Assam to ensure no re-imposition of AFSPA: CM

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) A day after the Central government announced withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 60 per cent of Assam's territory, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the onus is now on the people of the state to ensure peace so that the legislation is not imposed once again.

He also appealed to militant outfits such as ULFA(I), which are yet to return to the mainstream, to come forward for talks to ensure that there is lasting peace in the state.

Making a statement in the Assembly on the partial repeal of AFSPA, Sarma said, “In view of improved security scenario and law and order, the government of India has decided to withdraw the operation of the Act from 23 districts and one subdivision of the state with effect from April 1.” The AFSPA will remain in force in nine districts and one subdivision, he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision, adding that it will usher in a new era of industrialisation in the state.

“Our demand for repeal of AFSPA was for long and now it is gone from 60 per cent of the state. The people must now take the responsibility to ensure that the AFSPA is not imposed again,” the chief minister said.

Sarma, whose peace appeal to the ULFA(I) after assuming charge in May last year had resulted in the militant outfit declaring a unilateral ceasefire the same month, once again urged the insurgents to return to the mainstream.

“I reiterate my appeal to outfits like ULFA(I) to come forward for peace talks so that Assam can be established as a strong and peaceful state for the future generations,” he said.

Sarma also paid tribute to the security personnel and civilians killed or injured in the decades-long insurgency problem of the state.

The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA in November 1990 and was extended every six months since then after a review by the state government. It was last extended for six months on February 28, 2022.

Out of Assam's total geographical area of 78,438 sq km, an area of 31,724.94 sq km will remain as 'disturbed area' under AFSPA following its withdrawal from 23 districts. PTI SSG NN NN

