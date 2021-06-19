'Onus To Address Unresolved Issues On China': Foreign Secretary On LAC Standoff

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday placed the onus of addressing the 'unresolved issues' pertaining to the LAC standoff on China, saying that the two countries would not be able to go back to their 'normal relationship' till these concerns were addressed. The Foreign Secretary pointed out the 'multiple unilateral provocations' along the Eastern Ladakh border by the Communist country last year, stating that there were still several friction points under contention.

In a virtual conference organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Shringla said, "We have obviously seen this as a unilateral provocation, we have tried to deal with it... through negotiations and through talks, and to some extent, we have addressed some of the issues that had arisen out of this situation that was created by China," he said. "But there are still friction points and there are still issues that we need to...and we are very clear that until these issues are addressed and our border areas are peaceful and tranquil, we will not be able to go into what is known as a normal relationship as we go forward."

Talking about the way forward, Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that willingness on the part of China is needed to take the issues forward, and progress will be guided by the level of cooperation over the Ladakh row. "Obviously the fact is that we need to work on it, we have to see how to; we are obviously looking at resolving the issues...The onus is on China to ensure that the issues that remain are addressed," the Foreign Secretary asserted.

Speaking about India's foreign policy in a post COVID world, Harsh Vardhan Shringla remarked that the rise of China had placed India in a central role at the geopolitical stage. "It is our largest neighbour and one with which we share more than just a border and proximity. We have also had to confront a specific strategic challenge posed by China and its tactics on our shared border," he said.

Post the violent clashes in the Galwan valley along the LAC, India and China have been locked in a military stand-off. Last year, the two countries reached a five-point agreement to resolve the border tensions and restore peace in the region. So far, the completion of the process of disengagement remains unfinished even as India and China agree to maintain stability in the interim.

(With Agency Inputs)