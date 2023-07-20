Oomen Chandy's Final Journey Takes 27 Hrs To Traverse 149 Kms As Lakhs Gather En Route

On a regular day, Google Maps would indicate the time taken to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Puthupally in Kottayam is around 3.5 hours. But on July 19, on the day former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy was on his final journey, the map was red all along the way. Google Maps showed a 70-kilometre long traffic jam on the MC Road on Wednesday at around 7 pm.

The low-floor bus carrying the mortal remains of Oomen Chandy was supposed to reach his home in Kottayam on Wednesday evening, but the journey has taken over 24 hours. It reached Thirunakkara Maidan in Kottayam at 11.30 PM on Thursday. It took the vehicle 27 hours to cover the distance of 149 kilometres in the journey that started at his house in Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram at around 8 am on Wednesday.

More than one lakh people have surrounded the area near his home and the stretch has extended to a one kilometre radius. The crowd that has gathered along the way to bid a final goodbye to the veteran Congress leader seems to have been beyond the imagination of the traffic police and the partymen.

“The bus (was) moving at a speed of 3 kilometres an hour. This response was not expected. The politics of Oomen Chandy was of humanism. I do not know who is there to replace such a leader,” said VD Satheeshan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, his voice breaking. Oomen Chandy's son Chandy Oomen and daughters Achu Oomen and Maria Ommen was folding his hands before onlookers and supporters as they travelled past a sea of people gathered to see the ex-CM one last time.

Mothers holding infants in their arms, senior citizens, people cutting across party lines were seen waiting along the roadside in the busiest junctions along the way at Kottarakara, Adoor and Thiruvalla for hours on end, braving rain and chanting, “No dear leader, you are not dead, you live in our hearts.”

Many people on the road had stories to tell about how Oomen Chandy had helped them. Stories have surfaced of how Chandy had helped people build homes, obtain vehicles for the disabled, ensured minimum wage for various employee unions and managed quick solutions to common people's problems.

“I have been standing here for the last 11 hours. It’s the only tribute I can do for a leader like him who connected directly with people like us,” a woman was heard saying.

Chandy, who had been an MLA for 53 years from the Puthupally constituency had once said that it was a compulsion for him to be among crowds. "I am scared to be alone. I can only be with the crowd, call it a blessing or curse. But this is why I am in the midst of people,” Oomen Chandy had told this reporter an interview given before the 2021 Assembly elections.

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Malayalam Superstar Suresh Gopi and other big political leaders have gathered in Kottayam to pay their tribute to Chandy.