District Collector of Udhagamandalam, Tmt.J.Innocent Divya in an order stated that alcohol would only be served to 100% inoculated customers. This order comes in at an interesting time when the Nilgiris open up for tourism in a bid to revive the economy. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) also decided to increase the price of foreign liquor in their outlets from September 1.

What did the order suggest?

In an attempt to achieve complete vaccination in the state, Ooty District Collector (DC) Tmt.J.Innocent Divya passed an order that only allowed vaccinated personnel to purchase liquor. While the order by the DC did not specify the exact number of doses, some outlets like TASMAC in the Nilgiri district specified that proof of both registered doses has to be shown to complete a purchase. In video footage accessed by the Republic Media Network, customers could be seen being stopped at the entrance of the alcohol stores and being interrogated about the proof of vaccination.

TASMAC amps up 17 IMFL charges

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has been instructed by the District Managers to increase the rates of 17 specified IMFL brands. The revised prices came into effect from September 1. All the mentioned IMFL will be observing a price hike of Rs. 30 to Rs. 630 depending on the type of liquor. For example, a Johnnie Walker Black label 750ml bottle, which usually costs Rs. 1900, will now cost Rs. 2160.