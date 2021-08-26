'Op Devi Shakti': IAF Flight With 24 Indians,11 Nepalese From Kabul On Its Way To Delhi

Amid the ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. The information was shared by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. As a part of its evacuation mission 'Operation Devi Shakti', India has already evacuated over 800 people from Afghanistan as situation worsens in the war-torn country after Taliban's wrested control of Kabul.

Op Devi Shakti in action!@IAF_MCC flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. #DeviShakti — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2021

India expected to evacuate 180 more people from Kabul: Sources

Sources familiar with India's evacuation mission have informed that around 180 people are expected to be brought back from Kabul in a military aircraft on Thursday morning ahead of the 31 August deadline for American troops. The evacuees include Indians and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, sources added. So far, India has evacuated over 800 people amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

India on Tuesday had evacuated 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. They all were airlifted to Delhi from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to the Tajik city. On Sunday, India evacuated 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights. After the fall of Kabul on 15 August, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital. The first evacuation flight had brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on 16 August.

Meanwhile, the second aircraft evacuated around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, from Kabul on 17 August. The Indian evacuation operation is being carried out in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries. US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino, while speaking at a think-tank, asserted that India and the US Central command are closely cooperating to evacuate people from Afghanistan. He added the US is committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all its citizens as well as those from its partner countries.

(With PTI Inputs)