UP DGP OP Singh Speaks On The Precautionary Measures Taken In UP Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, OP Singh asserted that the law and order situation in the state has improved after the state witnessed protests over CAA. The police has been conducting community outreach programs in order to educate the people. Despite the improvement in the law and order situation, strategic deployment of police personnel has been done in the sensitive areas which witnessed violent protests, said the DGP. The DGP added that Peace Committee meetings were held in order to establish communication between the people and administration.