Op Yatri Suraksha: RPF Recovers Stolen Valuables Worth Over Rs 1 Cr; Nabs 365 Suspects

Under Operation Yatri Suraksha, Railway Protection Force (RPF) in July, targeted criminals and recovered stolen valuables belonging to passengers worth over Rs 1 crore from 365 suspects. Notably, the RPF launched a pan-India campaign in July targeting miscreants who would steal passengers' belongings.

Under the drive, the RPF handed over the suspects to the concerned GRPs for further legal proceedings. Overall, 322 cases of crimes of various nature were filed i.e. theft of passenger belongings, drugging, robbery, chain snatching, etc were detected. The stolen valuables was found either from the possession of these criminals or during the probe of these offences.

Operation Yatri Suraksha

Several steps are undertaken under Operation Yatri Suraksha to ensure the security of the passengers i.e. train escorting, patrolling on stations, CCTV surveillance, collection of information about criminals and action thereupon, identifying black spots and crime-prone trains/stations, to chart out an actionable strategy against the perpetrators of crime. Coordinated action is taken after conducting meetings of all stakeholders for achieving better results.

‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’

The RPF also runs a campaign targeted only at resolving child-related crimes on railway premises - 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'. The Western Railway (WR) in the past seven months in 2022, under the programme, rescued over 487 children and reunited them with their families.

In 2021, RPF WR rescued 597 children, including 385 boys and 212 girls. The personnel working in such initiatives are trained to work with children, understand their issues and counsel them to again go back to their parents.

Operation Mahila Suraksha

As a part of the focused initiative to act against women-related offences on the railway platforms and surrounding areas, RPF, in a pan-India drive, conducted 'Operation Mahila Suraksha' under which in the period, May 3 to 31, 2022, a total of 7000 persons were arrested for unauthorisedly travelling in women coaches. In addition, over 150 girls were saved from getting into the trap of human trafficking syndicates.

Another initiative of the RPF was "Meri Saheli" through which 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained mahila officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1125 lady RPF personnel per day interacted with more than 2 lakh 25 thousand ladies and provided them end to end security.