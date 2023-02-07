OPEC-India Relationship Solid: Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Secretary General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais asserted that the relationship with India and OPEC is solid and it is forging ahead into other dimensions such as investments.

While speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the OPEC secretary general stated that the reduced oil import by India doesn't affect the relationship and as OPEC stands ready to continue the supply as per the latter's requirements of oil. He added that most OPEC+ countries have very strong and historical ties with India.

"Not only crude oil but also there are many countries within OPEC which supply petroleum products LPG. On the question of its a diverse relationship, which is dating back to hundreds of years ago, the relationship between India and OPEC countries is solid," the OPEC secretary said.

Earlier this year, OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the OPEC and others including Russia, agreed to cut its production target by two million barrels a day, about 2% of world demand, from November 2022 until the end of 2023 in order to support the market. Ghais termed the collective decision as the right move and stated that credit should be given to the OPEC+ alliance for its constructive role in supporting global market stability.

"Due recognition should be given for our constructive and positive role in supporting global market stability including to remind ourselves that the G20 and major consumers around the world commended us for our historical actions taken since 2020".

He informed that the decision was taken during the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting where everything was reviewed holistically, from a purely technical perspective, and then came to a mutual conclusion.

Al Ghais asserted that at OPEC+ market is closely monitored including demand as it evolves after China opened up. "We believe there is great confidence and trust in the OPEC+ group and its decisions where we have proven time and again that we are ready to act immediately and respond to the dynamic nature of the market".

OPEC and its mission

At present OPEC has 13 members, with the five founders having since been joined by Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. The headquarters is located in the Austrian capital city Vienna. In 2016, OPEC formed an alliance with other oil-producing nations to create OPEC+. The 10 countries now in OPEC+ include Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Oman.

The mission of the OPEC is to co-ordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its member countries and ensure the stabilisation of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.

(With Agency Inputs)