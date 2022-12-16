Open Slogans In Favour Of Pilot Embarrasses CM Gehlot During Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a major embarrassment for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot were seen raising slogans in favour of him as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is crossing through Rajasthan. According to the sources, the slogans supporting Pilot were raised in the presence of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It has also been learnt that Chief Minister Gehlot left the yatra in middle for some reason soon after slogans supporting Sachin Pilot were raised. However, he later joined the yatra again after some time. The sloganeers were heard demanding the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister for Pilot.

Following the incident, Gehlot reportedly raised the matter in front of the Congress leadership and clarified that he is not going to tolerate such defiance in the state, especially during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Notably, the development took place amid the ongoing tussle between Gehlot and Pilot camp in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan indicating that despite top leadership trying their best to showcase unity, all is not well in the party.

The visible divide in Rajasthan Congress

While Rahul Gandhi is walking across the country giving a call for "unity" through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the divide within his own party in Rajasthan is clearly visible. While the Congress party tried its level best to hide the visible divide, the ongoing infighting and name-calling over the Rajasthan Chief Minister's post have been evident.

In efforts to showcase unity in the party before Rahul Gandhi's entry into the state for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and general secretary KC Venugopal bought Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot together on one stage depicting that Congress is working together in the state and has no split.

Portraying that all's well in Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot stated, "Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan. I want to give a message that we all are Congressmen and we will work together for Rahul Gandhi and Congress."

Adding to Pilot's statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "In Rajasthan, the next challenge is next year's assembly elections. If the Congress is strong then only I think the country will have a bright future. For us, the party is first."