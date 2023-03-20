Operation Amritpal: 4 More Aides Of Khalistan Leader Sent To Police Custody Till March 23

In the latest development in the Punjab Police crackdown against radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, four more associates of Amritpal have been sent to police custody till March 23.

The police had produced four arrested associates of Amritpal namely Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sukhmanjeet Singh and Harpreet Singh in the Baba Bakala Court in an FIR registered at Khilchian Police Station, from where they have been sent to police custody till March 23.

Detained Amritpal aides being sent to Assam

According to the Punjab Police, a case was registered against the arrested accused at Khilchian Police Station under Sections 279, 506, 636, and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police had filed a plea seeking custody of all the accused, as recovery of some weapons are pending from the accused. The court has sent the accused to police custody till March 23rd.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh along with seven of Amritpal's associates, were arrested for taking siege of Ajnala police station in Punjab last month and were sent to police custody till March 23 by a court in Beas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued its crackdown on fugitive Amritpal Singh on the third day on March 20, with the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Amritpal's associates. A fresh case has also been reportedly registered against him and his associates under Arms Act.

Four detainees namely Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh have been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam after custody, confirms an official of the Punjab Police, adding that one more detainee, Harjeet Singh (uncle of Amritpal Singh) is en route to Dibrugarh.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill reiterated that Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is still at large, amid fake news of his arrest doing the rounds.

IGP Gill said that Amritpal Singh is still absconding. The Police are making all efforts to nab him. Several rumours are being spread, but the Punjab Police is clearly stating that the arrest is yet to be made and efforts to apprehend him are underway.

The IGP further said that ISI role and foreign fundings are suspected and police are investigating every angle.

Responding to the law and order situation in the state, he said that flag marches are being carried out by the security forces in various parts of the state. The IGP debunked claims of any law and order problem in Punjab.