'Operation Bandar': How Indian Air Force Successfully Avenged Pulwama Terror Attack

The Indian Air Force (IAF) avenged the deadly Pulwama terror attack in 2019 by carrying out a famous aerial assault-- Balakot Air Strike. It was four years ago when 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14 in 2019.

Operation Bandar: IAF's retaliation against Pakistan in Balakot

The Operation was codenamed 'Operation Bandar' which was carried out at 3:30 am on February 26, 2019, where 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Bakalot. The strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force as they used the upgraded Mirage 2000s to carry out the attack inside the Pakistani territory. The airstrike had killed an estimated 500 terrorists.

The Balakot Airstrike was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. This airstrike was the brainchild of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and was permitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the security forces were given a free hand to avenge the worst terror attack on Indian forces in many decades.

After Balakot, Pakistan made an effort to retaliate by conducting a similar strike but was foiled by the IAF. It was during this time India's Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman (now promoted to Group Captain) shot down an F-16 plane using his R-73 air-to-air missile fired from his MiG-21 plane. During the operation, he later took a hit, but survived and was taken prisoner by the Pakistani Army. India urged for his immediate, secure return and was later released on March 1 on the instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Abhinanadan Varthaman was then conferred with India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal 'Vir Chakra'.

What Happened on February 14, 2019?

A convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2500 CRPF personnel left Jammu and was heading towards Srinagar via National Highway (NH44) and had to reach the destination before sunset. A 22-year-old suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the jawan's bus. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured and were then rushed to the hospital. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.