"Operation Blue Freedom': Team CLAW Scale Mighty Siachen Glacier, Sets New World Record

Team CLAW, a team of Special Forces Veterans of Indian Armed Forces, created a World Record when they scaled the mighty Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. It is important to note 'Team CLAW' had claimed this majestic feat even after having the largest team of people with disabilities. This summit was named 'Operation Blue Freedom' and had the constant assistance of the Indian Army who helped them achieve this world record.

Details about the summit that turned into a grand success

'Operation Blue Freedom' planned to scale the Siachen originated on September 7 and concluded on September 18. The team was flagged by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar from Delhi on August 15, 2021. The team will be flagged in Delhi on September 24-25, 2021, tentatively. Team CLAW after successfully scaling the expedition reached Udhampur on September 20 and was felicitated by General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command. He commended the efforts of the team and lauded their spirit and unflinching grit during the expedition.

'Team CLAW'- a special team of achievers

'Team CLAW' was supported by the Indian Army and particularly the Headquarters of Northern Command and Headquarters 14 Corps. The team was led by two ex-officers from Special Forces, it had two ladies, who were 100 per cent blind, three upper limb amputees, three individuals who were 100 per cent blind, two ex-Parachute Regiment Officers, four ex-servicemen (from Special Forces) and three civilians (including a doctor).

Indian Army female officers scale Mount Manirnag

On September 20, five women officers of the Indian Army summited Mount Manirang (6595m) in engulfed Spiti valley's crown jewel in Himachal Pradesh. Mountaineers see it as the pinnacle of difficulty. Mt Manirang is one of the highest peaks of Himachal Pradesh, nestled at the border of the Kinnaur & Spiti districts. Close to the peak is the Manirang pass, which was one of the early trade routes between Spiti and Kinnaur before the motorable road was built.

People took note and inspiration from the Indian Arny's accomplishments involving women. This was done as part of the Tri-services All Women Mountaineering Expedition. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted about this on their Twitter handle along with pictures of the women officers. People have been appreciating them in the comments of the post. Most are seen writing "Jai Hind" under the post.

