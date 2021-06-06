Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Deep Sidhu, Bhindranwale Posters Spotted At Golden Temple

Pro-Khalistani slogans, placards of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were spotted on Sunday at Amritsar's Golde Temple as India marked the 37th anniversary of the ill-fated Operation Blue star. Amid high security at the Akal Takht complex, pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa held a march to the shrine demanding to mark 6 June as 'Khalistan Day'. Actor-turned-singer Deep Sidhu, the prime accused of the Red Fort violence out on bail, too was spotted offering prayers at the shrine on Sunday.

Pro-Khalistani slogans raised at Golden Temple

Visuals from the site show pro-Khalistan supporters brandishing swords and raising slogans demanding 'Khalistan' inside the temple premises. Sources on site say that Sikh preacher Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has lashed out at the Indian Army saying that they had done injustice to the Sikh community, in his address. With Bhindranwale being hailed as a 'martyr' in the Golden temple, his son was also honoured at the Golden temple complex- the site of Operation Bluestar.

Last year, Supreme Court began hearing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots probe after a Special Investigation Team submitted a sealed cover report regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The SIT and is probing into ex-MP CM Kamal Nath's role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Akali Dal leaders have alleged that Nath had incited violence against the Sikh at that time, as per sources. Two witnesses - Sanjay Suri and Mukhtiyar Singh have already recorded their statements with the SIT. Stressing the gravity of the riots, SC has denied bail to 73-year-old former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who has been convicted of killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

What was Operation Blue Star?

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order situation in Punjab prevalent at that time due to the rise of Khalistan movement in India. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to remove Sikh militants who were accumulating weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar.

During Operation Blue Star, Khalistan supporters took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar's Golden Temple. The operation was specifically aimed to eliminate Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex and regain control over Harmandir Sahib. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation.