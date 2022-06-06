Operation Blue Star Anniversary: SGPC President Stokes Row; Dubs Bhindranwale 'martyr'

Stoking a massive controversy on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami dubbed terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a "martyr". The head of the apex gurudwara body told the media on Monday that Sikhs gathered at the Golden temple today to offer prayers for Bhindranwale for the way in which he fought the Armed Forces. This was a reference to the Indian Army entering the Golden Temple in 1984 under Operation Blue Star to flush out the terrorists led by Bhindranwale who wanted a carve out a sovereign state for Sikhs.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami remarked, "We remembered those great martyrs. Also, our extremely respectful 20th century's Sant Baba Shaheed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale Khalsa, Baba Amreek Singh, and others. Our community will always remember them. We offered them prayers and flowers today for the way they fought against the forces and gained martyrdom. We have gathered here in their memory". Earlier in the day, a number of people protested at the entrance of the Golden Temple carrying posters of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans.

#BREAKING | SGPC president terms Bhindranwale as 'martyr' on 38th anniversary of operation Blue Star as protest erupts outside Golden Temple in Amritsar https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/DCTeOxF7N2 — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Bhindranwale's nefarious role

Born in 1947, Bhindranwale was chosen as the head of the Sikh religious institution Damdami Taksaal in 1977 after Sant Kartar Singh was killed in a road accident. He rose to prominence on Baisakhi Day in spring 1978 when he stoked tempers by delivering a fiery speech against the members of the Nirankari sect as they took out a procession throughout the streets of Amritsar. After 13 persons marching with him were killed by the Nirankaris, he became the focal point for the outrage as Sikhs erupted in anger at the murders.

As the Shiromani Akali Dal-Janata Party government was in power in Punjab, Congress allegedly decided to back Bhindranwale to challenge the SAD. In fact, he even campaigned for some of the Congress candidates in the 1980 general election in which Indira Gandhi came back to power. However, things turned awry as the preacher propagated the creation of a Sikhism-based theocratic nation of Khalistan.

Subsequently and his Khalistani supporters occupied the Akal Takht complex, including the Golden Temple, in Amritsar and gave refuge to all hues of criminal elements. This compelled the Centre to launch Operation Blue Star which succeeded in rescuing the religious place from the clutches of the terrorists in June 1984. However, Indira Gandhi was assassinated just a few months later on October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.