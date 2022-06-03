Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Copy Of Bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib Put On Display

Just a few days before the June 6 anniversary of the Indian Army's Operation Bluestar, also known as “Ghallughara Divas”, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put a copy of the bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib on display in the Golden Temple. The copy of the holy book which was hit by a bullet during Operation Bluestar in 1984 will remain on display for the next four days starting from Thursday.

Notably, this is the consecutive year when the holy 'Saroop' has been put on display ahead of the anniversary. Earlier, it was displayed for the first time last year. In the pictures shared by ANI, the book can be seen on display inside the temple complex followed by an image of torn pages from the book and also the bullet that struck the 'Saroop'.

Punjab | Ahead of the Op Bluestar anniversary, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put the bullet-hit bir of Guru Granth Sahib on display in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/rzUcOtUESq — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Speaking on the same, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami told PTI that the holy ‘Saroop’ (scripture) will be kept on display from June 2 till June 5. He also informed that it will be adorned at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh near Sri Akal Takht Sahib during these days and will be allowed for darshan from morning till evening.

The ‘Sangat’ (Sikh community) will have the opportunity to have a glimpse of the holy ‘Saroop’ during these four days, he added.

Further speaking on the army action that was carried out in 1984, he added,

“The army action on Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib in June 1984 has become an everlasting part of the Sikh psyche and every year, with the start of June month, these wounds of Sikh Quam (community) starts oozing."

What is Operation Bluestar?

Operation Bluestar was the codename of an operation carried out by the Indian Army between June 1-10, 1984 in order to remove Damdami Taksal, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and their followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. The order to carry out the operation was given by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after intel reports suggested the presence of terrorists inside the temple.

During this time, a copy of the holy Sikh book was installed in the Golden Temple which got targeted in the firing. This operation did not just anger the entire Sikh community but, it is also said to have been the reason behind the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi by her own Sikh bodyguards.

Image: ANI