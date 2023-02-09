Operation Dost: 6th Indian Flight With Rescue Teams Reach Turkey As Death Toll Tops 15,000

The sixth flight under the mission 'Operation Dost' with more search and rescue operation teams arrived in quake-hit Turkey on Thursday morning, informed External minister S Jaishankar.

On Monday, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside on a cold winter night. More than 15,000 have been confirmed dead in both countries and thousands more injured with the death toll expected to rise.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister informed that India has sent more search and rescue teams including three NDRF teams, dog squads, and essential search and medical equipment for the relief efforts. According to defence officials, three C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force-- two carrying NDRF personnel and one carrying an Army medical team has already been deployed in Turkey.

The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Türkiye.



More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts.

The injured people affected by the earthquake received treatment at the field hospital that has been set up in Turkey's Hatay by the Indian Army.

Medical treatment being given at Indian Army's field hospital set up in Hatay, Turkey to the people affected by the devastating earthquakes.

The NDRF DG Atul Karwal informed that the first team left at 3 o'clock on Wednesday morning and landed at 11 o'clock. The second team landed at 2000 hours in the evening. Total of 7 vehicles, 101 rescuers -including 5 women rescuers & 4 sniffer dogs. These teams are already in operation. The teams converged at Nurdağı which is in Gaziantep Province, one of the worst affected areas.

Operation Dost demonstrates the friendship between India & Turkey

Turkey has called India a "dost" for its generosity in providing funds to the country after the earthquake caused massive destruction. Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has called 'Operation Dost' a "very important operation" which demonstrates friendship between the two nations. He made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with the rescue and relief team took off for Turkey, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost.'

"Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other. I remember two years ago in 2021, I was exactly in this airplane and Turkey sent two aircraft loaded with COVID medical assistance. Now, after two years now we have two huge devastating earthquakes in Turkey and India is now sending search and rescue teams in Turkey because real friends help each other in days if they are in need."

Calling Operation Dost "helpful", Turkey's Ambassador to India added, "What we would need in Turkey, especially in the first 72 hours is search and rescue actions together with emergency medical aid and everything is, you know, the start of the operation Dost, it includes search and rescue teams and emergency medical aid. That's why it is very helpful."