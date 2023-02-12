Operation 'Dost': Indian Doctor Develops Fixator To Help Victims In Earthquake-hit Turkey

Amid the catastrophe in Turkey, Indian Army doctor Colonel Vijay Pandey has developed an external fixator for hand fractures that has been deployed in Turkey and Syria to help earthquake victims.

The fixator is reportedly lighter and cheaper than the solutions available earlier and has a faster healing capacity.

Indian Army doctor Col.Vijay Pandey has developed an external fixator for hand fractures which have been deployed in Turkiye&Syria for helping earthquake victims.

"The new fixator is lighter&cheaper than the solutions available earlier&can heal patients faster,”Col Vijay Pandey. pic.twitter.com/B5oC2nJ0Dg — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Following an eight-hour flight from India, the Army's 60 Para Field Hospital unit arrived in Turkey on Tuesday in two separate batches, hours after a devastating earthquake hit the country, killing over 19,000 people and injuring many more.

Operation 'Dost'

The Indian government launched Operation 'Dost' to provide aid to Turkey and Syria after several powerful earthquakes devastated both countries on February 6. As a part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Army set up a field operation in the Hatay region of Iskenderun in Turkey.

Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh, second-in-command, said that the 96-person team at 60 Para Field Hospital has surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, and orthopaedic specialists to handle the multi-trauma situations that are typical in a tragedy. He said that they had carried out 10 operations, one of which involved amputating a patient who had emerged from the rubble.

"We received 350 patients since yesterday and 200 patients since this morning. We have done around 10 surgeries, but one that is worth mentioning is the amputation of a patient who was recovered from the rubble after four days. So it was a miracle that he survived," he said.