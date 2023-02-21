‘Operation Dost Launched In Less Than 48 Hours’: Jaishankar On How India Helped Turkey

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, on Tuesday revealed how India decided to launch ‘Operation Dost’ to aid Turkey following the deadly earthquakes that struck on February 6. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the officials to take quick action, Jaishankar said that rescue teams were sent to Turkey in less than 48 hours after the country was hit by the earthquake.

Elaborating on how India undertook the rescue operation in the quake-hit Turkey, Jaishankar said, “Soon after the news of the earthquake surfaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called us and wanted to know our thoughts. Within a few minutes, we were told to take an action.”

“In less than 48 hours, teams were prepared and were sent to Turkey to carry out ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkey,” the External Affairs Minister said.

At least three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 on the directions of Prime Minister Modi to offer all possible assistance to Turkey. As part of ‘Operation Dost’, the 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay and attended nearly 4,000 patients 24*7.

PM Modi lauds 'Operation Dost'

Applauding the rescue teams that conducted Operation Dost in quake-hit Turkey and Syria, PM Modi said that the whole country is proud of them. Interacting with the NDRF and other forces involved in 'Operation Dost' on Monday, PM Modi said that India is always ready to help those facing humanitarian challenges.

Appreciating the relief teams for working to save lives in Turkey and Syria, PM Modi said, “The entire team associated with Operation Dost, be it NDRF, Army, Airforce or our partners from other services, have done a wonderful job. Even our dog squads demonstrated amazing abilities. The country is very proud of all of you.”