Operation Dost Reminds PM Modi Of When He Volunteered During 2001 Gujarat Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian disaster relief teams that were deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey and said India is always ready to help those facing humanitarian challenges. Interacting with the NDRF personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Turkey and Syria, PM Modi recounted his own volunteer experience when Gujarat was hit by a massive earthquake in 2001.

“When there was an earthquake in Gujarat in 2001, I worked as a volunteer. I have seen the difficulties faced in rescuing people,” PM Modi said while addressing the disaster relief teams.

In the pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be seen delivered relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction aid to the Kutch earthquake victims in 2001.

PM Modi hails relief teams

Appreciating the relief teams for working to save lives in Turkey and Syria, PM Modi said, “The entire team associated with Operation Dost, be it NDRF, Army, Airforce or our partners from other services, have done a wonderful job. Even our dog squads demonstrated amazing abilities. The country is very proud of all of you.”

“Our culture has taught us 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. That's why be it Turkey or Syria, the entire team has displayed these Indian values. We consider the whole world as one family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world,” he said, adding, "We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team.”

India is always ready to help those facing humanitarian challenges. pic.twitter.com/55L9MqUV81 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following the directions of Prime Minister Modi to offer all possible assistance to Turkey. The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay and attended nearly 4,000 patients 24*7.