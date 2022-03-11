Last Updated:

'We had no hopes' | Operation Ganga: J&K Resident Thanks PM After His Son Safely Returns From War-hit Ukraine

Sanjay Pandita, the father of a student - Dhruv Pandita - who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Union government for safely evacuating his son

Ukraine

Sanjay Pandita, the father of a student - Dhruv Pandita - who belongs to the state of Jammu and Kashmir thanked the Union government for safely evacuating his son from the war-struck Sumy, Ukraine. Expressing his happiness, he said that his son is now 'Modiji's son' too. With Pandita, 242 Indian students also came back to their homeland as a part of Operation Ganga amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Sanjay Pandita had lost all hopes to get his son back from Sumy city as it is continuously attacked by Russian troops. 

The father while talking to News Agency, ANI thanked PM Modi and said, "I want to say that it's Modiji's son who has returned, not my son. We had no hopes given the circumstances in Sumy. I am thankful to the government of India for evacuating my son."

Dhruv Pandita, who returned from the war-torn nation expressed his gratitude to the Indian government and thanked them for Operation Ganga. Sharing his hard experience of returning back to India amid difficulties he said, "It was very difficult to survive there but relieved to be back. I am thankful to the government of India for carrying out Operation Ganga."

A flight carrying the 242 stranded students from Ukraine entered the Indian borders and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Poland on Friday, March 11. With this flight, the Indian government has successfully evacuated 20,000 Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Operation Ganga

Another student named Hardeep who was too evacuated from Ukraine shared his experience of how Ukraine is under continuous bombardment by the troops of Russia. He said, "Bombardment occurred even on the day we left, not in our area but in the city. The Indian government, Red Cross, & Indian Embassy helped us a lot & built a green corridor to safely evacuate us. I'm thankful to PM Modi Ji."

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded students from the city of Sumy in Ukraine Indian Government successfully completed Operation Ganga. A total of 49 special flights were operated to bring back the Indian Students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine. The European nation has been under attack as Russia continues their invasion on Day 16.

