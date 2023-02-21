Operation Kanak 2: CBI's Crackdown Into FCI Corruption Goes On; Raids Held At 30 Locations

In a massive crackdown on the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Monday conducted searches across 30 locations in Punjab under 'Operation Kanak' part 2. Operation Kanak part 1 was conducted in January 2023.

Raids were conducted at Rajpura, Patiala, Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Moga, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Sangroor, and several other regions. These are said to be at the premises of officials who are associated with the FCI, which is under the agency's radar.

'Operation Kanak' has been launched against the unholy nexus of channelised corruption adopted by FCI officials, private rice millers, and grain merchants by way of paying undue gratification to certain officials of FCI for getting undue favours, etc.

This comes in connection with FIR registered against 74 accused including serving (34) and retired officials (3) of FCI, private persons (17), and other entities, etc by the CBI. According to the FIR, an organised syndicate of FCI officers charged bribes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per truck unloaded at godowns from private millers to cover up lower quality grains supplied by them and to extend other favours. The bribes were distributed among officers at every level reaching up to the headquarters in a well-defined percentage of cuts at each level, it alleged.

'Operation Kanak' part 1

On January 11, the CBI launched part 1 of 'Operation Kanak' on alleged corruption in FCI, where searches were conducted at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi after arresting a DGM-rank officer from Chandigarh. The CBI booked a total of 74 accused in the FIR after a six-month-long undercover operation to identify suspects in the syndicate of officials, rice mill owners, and middlemen, among others who were allegedly indulging in corrupt practices. Around Rs 1.03 crore cash was recovered.

Following the crackdown, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal termed the CBI investigation into the alleged corruption as a "wake-up call" for the FCI and asserted that those involved in corrupt practices will not be spared. "FCI, the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, would follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption. It's a wake-up call for the organisation and those found involved in corrupt practices will not be spared," Goyal was quoted as saying while referring to the ongoing investigation into the alleged cases of corruption in FCI.

He also asked all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption. Goyal said there is a need to transform, reform, and reinvent FCI and its entire ecosystem, including the ration shop dealers and described the recent development of corruption in FCI as "unfortunate".