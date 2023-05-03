Operation Kaveri: 231 Indians Heading To Mumbai From Jeddah; 3000 Leave Sudan So Far

As Operation Kaveri entered its ninth day, the 12th outbound flight on Wednesday departed from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, at least 231 stranded passengers have been successfully evacuated from the crisis-hit Sudan and are headed to Mumbai.

Twitting about the same, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia informed, “20th batch of evacuees arrives in Jeddah from Port Sudan. IAF C-130J flight brings 116 evacuees.”

IAF C-130J flight brings 116 evacuees.#OperationKaveri

Appreciating the efforts of the Indian government for evacuating hundreds of India-origin citizens, the Indian Embassy in Sudan said, “Government of India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ and swiftly stationed Indian Naval Ships and Indian Air Force Aircrafts for evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan.”

“Embassy of India facilitated the first evacuation of Indians in six buses on April 23, 2023 from Khartoum to Port Sudan (850 Km). The first batch of Indians were evacuated in INS Sumedha on April 25, 2023,” it added.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 Indians, including 208 people from Gujarat, who were evacuated from the crisis-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, May 2. Another flight carrying 328 Indian passengers from the conflict-torn Sudan reached New Delhi.

#WATCH| Another flight carrying 328 Indian passengers reaches New Delhi. They have been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan#OperationKaveri

Jaishankar thanked Saudi for assistance

Stating that around 3000 Indians have reached the country now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Operation Kaveri moving steadily forward.” He further thanked Saudi Arabia for providing assistance in Operation Kaveri.

328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now.

Operation Kaveri?

In order to save the lives of thousands of citizens stuck under unbearable conditions in Sudan, ‘Operation Kaveri’ was launched to evacuate the citizens from the crisis-affected areas of the violence-hit country.

Sudan is currently witnessing a massive fight between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has claimed at least 400 lives. Following this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate and bring back the Indians stranded in the war-hit country.