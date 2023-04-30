Operation Kaveri: 7th Flight Carrying 229 Indians Leaves Sudan For Bengaluru

Another 229 Indians who were rescued from Sudan under the Union government's Operation Kaveri have left Jeddah airport for Bengaluru, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday. Notably, this is the seventh flight carrying Indian refugees from conflict-ridden Sudan. "Operation Kaveri is bringing citizens back home. Destinated for Bengaluru, the 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

At least 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in the national capital earlier on Saturday under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning. The evacuation process has come at a time when Sudan is under ceasefire, paving the way for several countries, including India, to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation.

Earlier, the Indian Navy ship INS Teg successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. This was the 14th batch of stranded citizens headed to Jeddah to return to India. INS Sumedha, stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah.

Under the Union government's Operation Kaveri, the centre is set to evacuate around 3000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan. Until Friday, more than 2,400 Indians had been evacuated from Sudan, where the country is experiencing bloodshed due to internal clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

The footage showed that Indian evacuees shouted slogans like "Bhart Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" and also praised PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for rescuing them from Sudan under Operation Kaveri.

Fighting in Sudan had erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

