Operation Kaveri Continues, 136 Stranded Indians Leave Port Sudan For Jeddah

As the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire, Operation Kaveri was launched by the government of India to evacuate the Indians living in the war-torn country. As a part of the rescue operation, the fourth batch of 136 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia onboard an IAF C-130J aircraft on Wednesday (April 26). The Indians stuck in Sudan are brought to Saudi Arabia from the African country and then flown to India using two IAF C-130J transport aircraft.

"#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

#WATCH | "Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan. Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest," tweets MoS MEA V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/SFYLKJCzg7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

The stranded 136 Indians as a part of the fourth batch left the strife-torn Sudan aboard the IAF C-130J aircraft on April 26. Meanwhile, the Minister of State for External V Muraleedharan, received the previous batches of the evacuated Indians as they reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

INS Sumedha and INS Teg have also been roped in to evacuate the Indians via the sea route. Earlier IMS Sumedha reached Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia with 278 evacuated passengers. "#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Transit facility in Jeddah

The Indians brought to Saudi Arabia from Sudan are kept at a temporary transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah, from where they are flown to India. Muraleedharan on April 25 also inspected the facility, "Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before traveling to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has a 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

A total of over 500 Indians have reached the Port of Sudan, informed MoS Muraleedharan as the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum. Notably, after the mediation by the US and Saudi Arabia, the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday (April 24) as the countries evacuate their citizens from the war-torn country.

