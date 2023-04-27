Operation Kaveri: Know All About India's Mission To Evacuate Indians From Crisis-hit Sudan

As Operation Kaveri is progressing successfully, the Indian evacuees are coming back safely from Sudan. Here are the complete details of the operation and how the Indian nationals are being rescued.

India on Monday started 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan. It was announced by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar that the country's ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.

The government last week had said that it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Why the name 'Operation Kaveri'?

Interestingly, the choice of naming this operation as ‘Operation Kaveri’ has a lot of significance. A top source told ANI about the name of the operation and said, "Rivers reach their destination irrespective of barriers. It’s like a mother who will ensure she will bring her children back to safety.”

Indians evacuated from Sudan onboard INS Sumedha

India on Tuesday evacuated the first batch of 278 nationals from Sudan onboard naval ship INS Sumedha and was transported to Jeddah on Wednesday.

A control room has been created in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Sudan. India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

INS Tej joined Operation Kaveri

After INS Teg joined Operation Kaveri to boost evacuation, the Indian Navy in its second batch has transported 297 Indians to Jeddah by INS Teg from Port Sudan. This is the second group to arrive by Navy warships and fifth batch of all evacuations from Sudan. INS Teg joined Operation Kaveri to help boost the ongoing evacuation of Indians.

#OperationKaveri



INS Teg departs from Port Sudan with 297 passengers.



This is the fifth batch of stranded Indians enroute to Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/IHF7JPQ6M7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 26, 2023

IndiGo also said on Wednesday said it has offered services for chartered flights to Jeddah to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra explains modus operandi for Operation Kaveri

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday explained the modus operandi adopted in carrying out Operation Kaveri in the conflict-hit Sudan.

He said that the operation is being carried out in an ecosystem which consists of a “highly volatile conflict zone situation in Sudan.”

Kwatra said, "When we talk about Operation Kaveri. Naturally, there would a focus on number of Indians who are stuck in Sudan, how many have come back, how many we are planning to bring back which is very significant and probably the most important consideration for the government of India. But, I would also suggest to you to keep in mind the ecosystem in which this exercise of assisting and bringing back the stranded Indians is taking place. The ecoystem comprises highly volatile conflict zone situation in Sudan pretty much very hard to access areas outside the Khartoum city and I will talk about that as we go along.”

Evacuations so far

So far, a total of six batches of Indian citizens have been evacuated in which around 1,100 people have been safely taken out from Sudan. There are around 3,500 Indian citizens and approximately 1,000 PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin).

(With inputs from agencies)