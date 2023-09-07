Operation Leopard Nets Fifth Big Cat Near Andhra's Narasimhaswamy Temple

The forest department officials in Andhra Pradesh managed to trap and catch another leopard, bringing the total number of caught leopards to five, near the seventh mile of the Narasimhaswamy Temple, in the early hours of Thursday.

Since the start of "Operation Leopard," which was started in August and was started after numerous leopards were observed on the walkway to the mountaintop temple, this is the fifth big cat to have been captured.

All of the captured leopards have been relocated to Tirupathi's Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park.

The fifth leopard was captured this morning by forest officials, who had previously installed 300 trap cameras to track the whereabouts of the wild animals.

Since August 15th, Operation Leopard has been ongoing across the state.

The fourth leopard was earlier captured on August 28 in Andhra Pradesh, close to the seventh mile of the Tirumala Ghat.

“In the early hours of Monday we caught a leopard in Tirumala Ghat near Seventh Mile of the Alipiri Footway. Till today, we have caught four leopards and shifted them to SV Zoo Park and we have set up 300 CCTV cameras to monitor wildlife movement and we are going to arrange 500 more CCTVs in upcoming days to protect devotees,” Chief Conservator of Forest, Nageswarao was quoted as saying by ANI.

