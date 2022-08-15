The body of an Indian Army braveheart, who was part of Operation Meghdoot, was found after 38 years he went missing in Siachen. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Siachen Brigade Commander Brigadier PD Thakur explained the significance of Operation Meghdoot.

"Operation Meghdoot started on April 13, 1984, when we secured Bilafond La with the platoon of 4 Kumaon under then Captain Sanjay Kulkarni's leadership. Thereafter the race to occupy the various passes commenced from both sides. Later, we realised that south of Bilafond La glacier, the enemy had moved toward the Gyong La glacier, threatening the Siachen base camp," Commander Brigadier said.

The Army officer added, "It was during this time that, 19 Kumaon which was close to Gyong La glacier. On May 27, 1984, a patrol of 19 Kumaon of 18 men were tasked to occupy one of the heights. Unfortunately, on the night of May 28-29, the entire patrol got swept in an avalanche. Thereafter, the battalion undertook a search operation. Over three to four months, they were able to recover 13 Bravehearts from the avalanche-prone area. However, five remain missing for the last 38 years. Every time in summer, whenever we send a patrol, the primary task is domination in the area and the secondary task is to look for brave men. We have been fortunate this time that patrol in that area has recovered the mortal remains of our braveheart Lance Naik Chandrashekhar. It is our commitment that we will not let them be in glaciers."

He said that when he got this news there were endless emotions. "Firstly, satisfaction and sorrowness. The satisfaction that today we have relieved Chandrasekhar of his duties which he was performing in Siachen glaciers for the last 38 years without taking anything from the country. The sorrow is there that it has taken us 38 years to retain him and relieve him from his duties. We are also committed to finding remaining four Bravehearts."

Siachen hero's remains found after 38 years

Mortal remains of Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment were found 38 years after his disappearance in the Siachen glacier following an avalanche while on patrol.

Harbola was part of an 18-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they became victims of an avalanche. While the bodies of 13 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them.

According to information available, Harbola, a resident of Almora's Dwarahat, had enlisted in the army in 1975. His last rites have been carried out with full military honours.