Operation Of 12 Retail Drug Sale Establishments Suspended In Jammu Division

An inspection of drug sale establishments was conducted in Jammu division Wednesday. The drive was intended at ensuring that drugs comprising habit-forming ingredients are strictly sold to patients in need as per "mandate of law" and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of the law and in the best interest of patient care, authorities said.

Meanwhile, around 200 formulations of various categories were lifted randomly for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for framing of legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters and to ensure that quality medicines are being sold to end-users.

During the drive, operations of 12 retail sale establishments (four in Jammu, three in Samba district, two in Poonch district, one each in Kathua and Ramban) were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot.

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, improper storage conditions etc. The licensees were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within a stipulated period of time.

Moreover, the drugs worth Rs 3.86 lakh were found contravening provisions of the FD&C Act. They were confiscated from the supply chain by the regulatory officers of the organisation under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

Drugs worth Rs 27,465 were seized on Form – 16 from an unlicensed shop being run at Lower Kud the custody /permission of which was obtained from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur. Investigation into the matter has been initiated and notice under section 18 (a) served upon the accused for further legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the licensing authority cancelled the license of a wholesale firm in Rajouri that was allegedly found indulging in unethical trade practices.

Members of fraternity were asked to install CCTV cameras and switch to computerised billing for maintenance of sales records of drugs falling under Schedule H and H1 strictly, as per mandated legal provisions.