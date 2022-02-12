Operation Parivartan: AP Police Destroys 2 Lakh Kgs Of Seized Cannabis In Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Police initiated ‘Operation Parivartan’, a special operation undertaken to eliminate the cultivation and supply of cannabis. An initiative of this magnitude has never been taken up before and it, therefore, pushes the state’s 'United Fight Against Drugs'. As a part of the operation, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday destroyed 2 lakh kilograms of cannabis in Visakhapatnam.

From November 2021 to February 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Police deforested cannabis plants spread across 7,552 acres, before the harvest season under the operation. Around 2 lakh kilograms of processed cannabis was seized while it was being shipped out, post-harvest, the cannabis was set on fire in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Gautam Sawang said “Today we are witnessing a clandestine event, 2 lakh kgs of seized cannabis is being destroyed. Government has given a mandate to the SEB to curb cannabis, Operation Parivartan has two parts one is through technology and the other is intensive vigilance, previously 3000 acres were destroyed in 2016-17, now through the use of technology and innovations,7,552 acres were destroyed.”

Police devised the operation, with two-pronged strategy. While the primary goal was to find and destroy Marijuana crops and also also aimed to educate indigenous communities participating in the production. The operation, which included revenue, tribal welfare, agricultural, and ITDA personnel, aimed to rehabilitate persons involved in the cannabis trade by giving alternative livelihood opportunities. The DGP further went to add that, in the last one year more than 3 lakh kilograms of cannabis was seized.

"Most of this cannabis cultivation takes place in the AOB border, in which most of the cultivation takes place in 29 districts of Orissa and 2 districts of Andhra Pradesh. By geo-mapping the exit routes of the terrain, we have found out that most of the exit routes are in Andhra Pradesh. The AOB is a very vast area, densely influenced by Naxals and Maoists, due to which the police and government could not access the area. But, since the last one year, there has been a focused drive by SEB and the police department resulting in today’s fruits of labor. Due to the vigilance and monitoring of the exit routes, we have also learned the MOs of the Cannabis smugglers," he added.

Image: Republic World