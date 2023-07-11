Operation Sadabad: One Terrorist Killed, Two Escaped To Pakistan In Nowshera

Indian Army on Monday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and neutralised one terrorist which led to recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition. The operation was launched yesterday after movement of tow-three terrorists were spotted along the Line of Control.

Defence PRO Suneel Bartwal told Republic that one terrorist was neutralised while two others were grievously injured in two days long operation. “Body of one terrorist has been recovered along with one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 175 rounds, one 9mm pistol, two magazines, 15 rounds, four hand grenades and communication equipment. Troops have also recovered large quantity of eatables and clothing items. During further search operation, trail of blood, drag mark moving towards the Line of Control have been seen,” he added.

Pakistani currency, communication devices recovered

Indian Army has recovered currency of Pakistan from the killed terrorist. The terrorists were also carrying communication devices and chocolates which clearly shows that they were planning a stay in hinterland after crossing over to Indian side.

Terrorists used thick forest foliage to sneak in

Indian Army in its statement said that on July 10 at midnight, troops observed movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side, and when they were nearly 300 meters inside own side of Line of Control they were challenged, and a firefight ensued. “Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, one terrorist was seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle. The area of operation being broken ground, having thick jungle and foliage, with inclement weather, the terrorists hid themselves in the jungle. body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with weapon and war like stores.

Two terrorists escaped to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Army spokesperson in a statement has also confirmed that two terrorists who got injured managed to move back across the Line of Control taking advantage of the forest foliage. Army has found blood trail, with drag marks on ground leading towards the line of control.

Attempt to disturb peace in Rajouri foiled

Indian Army has said that this major infiltration attempt was aimed to disturb the peace in Rajouri district of Jammu which has seen two major terror attacks this year claiming lives of 12 including seven civilians. On January 1, targeted killings were reported from Dhangri area of Rajouri, after terrorists suddenly barged into the houses and shot the civilians after checking their Aadhaar cards. Later, on May 5, five Army jawans from Special Forces of Indian Army were killed in a deadly terror attack in Kandi area of Rajouri.