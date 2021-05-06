Operation Samudra Setu II: Indian Navy Steps Up COVID Relief Ops, Deploys 9 Warships

The Indian Navy has ramped up its efforts to support the country’s administration and people in their battle against the lethal coronavirus contagion. Nearly a week after launching Operation Samudra Setu II, it has now deployed nine warships to bring in Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia. For the operation, all three Naval Commands, i.e. Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Kochi are being used.

"The deployment of nine warships as part of 'Operation Samudra Setu II' forms a part of the multiple lines of effort, by the government of India and the Indian Navy to supplement the oxygen requirement in the country," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

On May 5, naval ship Talvar entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka ferrying two 27 tons of liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain. On the same day, INS Kolkata, which has been deployed in the Persian Gulf, left Kuwait with two 27 ton oxygen tanks, 400 oxygen cylinders, and 47 concentrators. In addition, four warships are currently en route to Qatar and Kuwait, to embark on around nine 27-ton oxygen tanks and more than 1500 oxygen cylinders from these countries.

Meanwhile, naval ship Airavat left Singapore with more than 3600 oxygen cylinders, eight 27 ton (216 tons) oxygen tanks, 10000 Rapid Antigen Detection Test Kits & 7 concentrators. At present, INS Jalashwa also stands deployed in the region as a standby to embark on medical stores at short notice.

INS Shardul, which actively participated in Operation Samudra Setu last year to repatriate stranded Indian citizens stuck abroad has also been put to use. The ship is currently on its way to the Persian Gulf to bring three liquid oxygen filled cryogenic containers.

Second wave

The viral apocalypse is continuing to wreak havoc across the country. According to the latest tally by MoHFW, the caseload of COVID-19 infections rose to 2,06,65,148 on May 6. Out of which, 2,26,188 lost their lives while 1,69,51,731 recovered. There are a total of 34,87,229 still active coronavirus cases in the country.