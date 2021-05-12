Operation Samudra Setu II: INS Tarkash Brings 20 MT Medical Oxygen Consignment From Qatar

As the country battles against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash brought two containers with 20 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen each and 230 oxygen cylinders to Mumbai from Qatar on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy has deployed its various ships to import oxygen and other medical equipment to the country under operation 'Samudra Setu II'. The oxygen containers were provided by France under its mission 'Oxygen Solidarity Bridge' and the cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar. The consignment was handed over to Maharashtra's civil administration for further action, the Navy said.

The Ministry of External Affairs hailed the Indian Navy’s tireless efforts to augment oxygen availability in the country as it delivered 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical oxygen through INS Tarkash. The MEA also expressed gratitude for the support from France and Qatar for the prompt facilitation of medical equipment to the country.

Operation Setu-II - a sea bridge that continues to deliver. INS Tarkash arrives in Mumbai (India) carrying 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical O2 each. A tireless effort to augment our O2 availability. pic.twitter.com/SWwrlzc1oA — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2021

Deeply value this continuing support from our friend & partner France. Grateful to our friend Qatar for the prompt facilitation in collaboration with the French Embassy in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/80xhRxmFBR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2021

A special thanks to the Indian community based in Qatar who have generously gifted 232 oxygen cylinders that came aboard INS Tarkash. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2021

INS Trikand brings 40 MT oxygen from Qatar

On Monday, INS Trikand brought 40 MT liquid medical oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar as part of the French mission to support India's fight against the pandemic. The Navy has stepped up its efforts as ships from all three naval commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were deployed to bring oxygen and other medical equipment under operation 'Samudra Setu II'.

Last year, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission under which it brought back around 4,000 stranded Indians from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several friendly countries have come forward and sent crucial medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, to help it overcome the crisis situation.

(With inputs from agency)