Operation Samudra Setu II: INS Trikand Reaches Mumbai With Two 27 MT O2-filled Containers

As a part of the Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu II, naval vessel INS Trikand arrived at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard from Qatar. INS Trikand was deployed to augment a shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Qatar's Hamad Port. The ship had reached Qatar on May 5, 2021, and reached Mumbai on Monday with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen.

INS Trikand arrives in Mumbai

According to reports, the ship has brought two tankers containing liquid oxygen. Each tanker is containing 20 MT of liquid medical oxygen. In addition, the consignment is also a part of the French mission 'Oxygen Solidarity Bridge' to support India's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the reports also stated that it was the maiden voyage of transhipping of French Air Liquide containers from Qatar to India. Additional 600 MT of liquid medical oxygen will be shipped to India over the next two months. Interacting with the media, the ship's Captain Harish Bahuguna stated that the effort is part of Indian Navy to support national COVID-19 response:

"We as frontline workers stand steadfast performing our duties and providing succour to our fellow countrymen in need. This effort is part of several measures being undertaken by Indian Navy to support overall national Covid response," said Captain Harish Bahuguna

INS Trikand reaches Mumbai with two 27 MT oxygen-filled containers from Qatar.



"The ship entered Hamad Port, Qatar on May 5 & embarked maiden shipment of oxygen containers which was facilitated by French Mission as part of oxygen solidarity bridge," says CO Capt Harish Bahuguna pic.twitter.com/7crkPbdA8M — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Indian Navy launches Operation Samudra Setu-II

The Indian Navy on April 30 had stepped up its efforts to provide support to the country's fight against COVID-19. Therefore, the Indian Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission to meet oxygen requirements. The mission includes deployment of Indian Navy's warships which will undertake the task of shipment of liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment. According to the Indian Navy's statement, two ships, namely, INS Kolkata and INS Talwar had entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40 MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai. They enumerated on INS Jalashwa, which was en route Bangkok and INS Airavat to Singapore for similar purposes.