Shaheen Bagh Organiser STUNG: Watch Him Reveal The Plot To Catch The Western Media's Eye

Exposing the 'organic' anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Republic TV on Sunday has revealed the 15-day operation carried out by ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam from December 5 to attract the western media and block roads for a day. Stung by Republic TV's News editor Amit Chaudhary, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 14 at Shaheen Bagh. Currently, Shaheen Bagh is witnessing many protests mainly led by Muslim women, but is being increasingly taken over by political parties.

Sharjeel Imam admits protests to attract 'western media'

"We met on Thursday - 5 December and decided to distribute pamphlets about CAA on Friday. We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin. That is how it all began," said Imam, explaining the origins of the protests.

He added, "We thought if block roads for a day, it will be good. The profit behind that is that we will get international media's attention."

Talking about the violence witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, he said, "A bearded guy wearing a turban came towards us, we had never seen him before. He had a huge flag with him and he said 'pelt stones' and people started pelting stones - which went on for 10 minutes."

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

According to a report published by OpIndia, Sharjeel Imam who is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU had allegedly discussed burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 - a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He is seen instigating Muslims saying ' Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?'

What happened at Shaheen Bagh protest?

The protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children started protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. While the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the protests inspite of claims that protestors have put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, the protests have continued with people still gathering and causing road blockages and traffic congestions. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee called off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'.

