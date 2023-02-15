Opium Worth Rs 25 Lakh, 1kg Gold Recovered From Guwahati Railway Station In Assam; 2 Held

In a massive crackdown, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Guwahati railway station recovered gold biscuits from the possession of two persons from two different trains, informed Prasenjit Das, Officer-in-Charge, GRP Guwahati. The gold worth Rs 58 lakh weighed about 1 kg and both the accused have been arrested. They hailed from Manipur and were traveling to Delhi, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, opium was seized from an abandoned bag found inside the train. The 5 packets of opium weighed approx 4.89 kgs and are valued at Rs 25 lakhs, informed Das.

Heroin seized by CRPF in Assam

Earlier this month, the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation seized 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Those arrested were identified as Golap Khandakar (29-year-old) and Sahanur Mir (21-year-old). Both of them hailed from Barpeta.

It is pertinent to mention that the Assam police launched a drug bust operation 'Assam Against Drugs' earlier this year which has been lauded by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.