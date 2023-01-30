Senior Congress leader and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday accused the central government of covering up "India’s biggest territorial setback in decades" in relation to the LAC standoff. He stated that the Modi government's preferred strategy to deal with Chinese incursions in Ladakh can be summed up with "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify".

Jairam Ramesh's remark came in connection with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remark where he claimed that the Indian territory was in fact occupied by China in 1962 during the war that took place when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India.

'Modi govt's version of DDLJ': Jairam Ramesh

In his statement, Jairam Ramesh said, "Since May 2020, the Modi government's preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh has been summed up with DDLJ- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government's failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020, India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh".

The Congress leader said that there is no comparison between 1962 when India went to war with China to defend its territory while in 2020, the country acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by disengagements and lost access to thousands of squares of kilometres.

'Opposition leaders can't meet diplomats?' asks Jairam Ramesh

Defending Rahul Gandhi over Jaishankar's accusation of the Wayanad MP spreading misinformation and misleading people for the sake of politics, Jairam termed it a "cheap shot".

"EAM Jaishankar's implied cheap shot at Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador in 2017 is ironic, to say the least coming from someone who as ambassador to the US during the Obama administration presumably met with leading Republicans. Are opposition leaders not entitled to meet diplomats from countries that are important from a trade, investment and security standpoint?" Ramesh asked.

He added that Modi government should have instead been truthful from the beginning and detailed it all to the opposition leaders. "It is extraordinary that EAM Jaishankar has admitted on several occasions that he has no idea why China has turned aggressive on the Line of Actual Control, notwithstanding the unusually frequent contacts between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and the PM's boast that he enjoys a special 'Plus One' relationship with President Xi," Ramesh said.

"No amount of obfuscation can hide that the Modi government has sought to cover up Indi'a biggest territorial setback in decades," said Jairam Ramesh.

