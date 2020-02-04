'Opposition Trying To Create A Shaheen Bagh Inside Parliament,' Alleges BJP

As the Opposition strongly presented its view against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla said that certain leaders were trying to create "a Shaheen Bagh inside the Parliament as well".

"Untill now, the Opposition did not have the opportunity. They are behind the Shaheen Bagh protests as well, and now they are trying to create the Shaheen Bagh inside Parliament as well," Shukla, a former Union minister, told ANI.

Shiv Pratap Shukla further said that people have now grown tired of the anti-CAA protests and wish the roads to be cleared in Shaheen Bagh.

"The people are now tired of the protests at Shaheen Bagh. The people want the roads to be reopened and a very few people support the anti-CAA protesters now," he said.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed disturbances during the Question Hour of Congress members while other Opposition parties raised continuous slogans against the central government over the CAA despite appeals by Speaker Om Birla to maintain discipline.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid protests by opposition parties over CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday as members from Opposition parties raised slogans against the government and demanded a debate on the CAA and NPR.

The House was adjourned within three minutes of reassembling at 2 pm as members from the Congress and TMC continued shouting slogans and did not allow BJP's Bhupender Yadav to move a Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh told protesting members that they can talk on the CAA issue and all related matters during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

As Harivansh made repeated appeals to members to return to their seats and allow the House to function, the BJP leader Yadav said the House must be in order for him to proceed. However, as members were unrelenting and protests continued, Harivansh adjourned the House till 3 pm.

