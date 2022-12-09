Oppn Lambasts 'father Of 4' Ravi Kishan For Seeking Population Control; Latter Blames Cong

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan, who introduced the Private Member's Bill on Population Control in the Parliament, listed its importance on Friday.

In conversation with the media, Kishan called it the 'need of the hour' and highlighted how it would 'benefit people from all castes' be it Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh. The actor-turned-politician brought to focus the 135 crore population of India and noted how it was having an adverse impact on India.

'I would not have 4 kids if....'

Pertinently, in a conversation with Republic, Danish Ali of the BSP had questioned BJP's Ravi Kishan, saying, "I am only exposing that those who are having more than two children, those who are having four children, are pioneering the cause of population control."

Hitting back, Kishan said, "Right now, my friends in the opposition will object, maybe a little or more, but 15-20 years down the line, they will realise how important it was to bring about this Bill. Today, I am very happy that I am working for something that would ensure the well-being of women, and their bodies. I am a husband, and a father too, in fact, a father of four. I know, how much difficulty my wife and I have faced in bringing them up."

"If during the Congress regime, the Bill would have been brought about, then maybe, even I would not have had 4 kids, who are now asking me 'why?'" he added.

More than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.