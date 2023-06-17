Oppn Making BJP's 'Congress Mukt' dream Easier, Says Acharya Krishnam After AAP's 'offer'

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj made an 'offer' to the Congress that Arvind Kejriwal's party will "not contest in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections" if the grand old party refrains from contesting in Delhi and Punjab, the Congress seems to be doubting the intention of the much-hyped opposition unity.

After the unexpected statement from AAP ahead of the opposition unity meeting on June 23 in Patna, Congress leaders, including Gaurabh Vallabh and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, slammed Kejriwal's party's 'selfish interest' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Krishnam said, "It is not only about Saurabh Bharadwaj's statement, but it is also the matter of opposition unity. Mamata wants Congress to refrain from Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal wants us to not contest from Delhi, and KCR wants us to keep away from Telangana and Akhilesh from UP. All want Congress to not fight in their states, then where will Congress go? Before uniting parties, it is important to unite hearts. Opposition parties can't win against Modi by backstabbing Congress."

When asked about claims of some parties of the grand old party becoming irrelevant, the senior Congress leader said, "I agree with this that in past few years, Congress has become irrelevant, but there is one more truth that Congress is the only major opposition against BJP in Centre and no opposition party can defeat Modi without the help of Congress. All these leaders; KCR, Mamata and Kejriwal want to become Prime Minister but they never speak about this to us. If they are capable then they should speak and unitedly we will decide who will be the leader of the Opposition. If we all want to defeat Modi, which is very difficult because of his huge popularity, we all need to keep aside our differences and fight together in this."

Opposition making BJP's 'Congress mukt' dream easier: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also claimed that the opposition is making BJP's 'Congress mukt' dream easier. "The double standard of showing unity on stage and fighting behind closed doors has to stop," he said.

Krishnam added, "This is the right time that a meeting should happen and all opposition parties behind closed doors should choose their leader which also will be the Opposition's united PM face. If we all want to defeat Modi, we also need a face which has accountability, credibility and popularity."

"I am reiterating this that the 2024 election is an election of face value because we can't beat Modi without a PM face from the Opposition and the opposition needs a PM face too without fighting. Congress is not saying the PM candidate should be ours but even if other leaders are interested, this decision should be unanimous," the Congress leader said.