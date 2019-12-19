Oppn Parties Instigating Protests Against CAA: MoS Home GK Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy squarely put the blame on Opposition parties for "instigating" people to agitate against the amended Citizenship Act. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the MoS said, "Instigating people in the name of religion is not what political parties should do. I want to ask political parties that in CAA, is there anything against religion, students, language, region, women... It is not against the nation. It is to provide citizenship to those who have taken refuge in India for many years."

GK Reddy also said that only a few incidents of violence were reported in Lucknow and elsewhere it's going peaceful. "Peaceful protests are being conducted across India. Only a few incidents of violence were reported in Lucknow. Rest, everything is going in a peaceful manner," Reddy said.

On Oppn charge of an 'undeclared emergency'

Responding to Opposition calling the current situation in the country as an "undeclared emergency", Reddy said, "They have the freedom to protest. Do they know what emergency is? Both the Centre and state governments have allowed people to protest as places are open. However, nothing like this was allowed during the emergency period." He added that political parties should not instigate people in the name of religion. Reddy also appealed to protesters to refrain from violence and not believe in rumours.

Anti-CAA protest

Hundreds of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders to protest against the new citizenship law as large parts of the national capital reeled under restrictions on mobile internet services and traffic movement. Protests were witnessed in many parts of the country over the new citizenship law. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh had a statewide section 144 imposed, although protests were held nonetheless. Agitations also started against the CAA in Mumbai as hundreds gathered, including Bollywood celebrities, to demand a rollback of CAA. The Act seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

