Opposition BJP Stages Walkout In Himachal Pradesh Assembly

The opposition BJP staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday after the Speaker rejected its adjournment motion for a discussion on the issue of non-payment of salaries to outsourced employees.

Pressing for the admission of the adjournment motion, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the outsourced employees who are sitting on a dharna have been served notices and recalled that they had rendered commendable service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP wanted a discussion on the matter under a rule which involves setting aside normal business of the House, but Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania rejected its adjournment motion.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the outsourced employees have not been paid salaries for the past six months and their services are being dispensed with and that the government is committing a sin.

There are about 10,000 outsourced employees, including 2,000 in the health department, who are facing hardship as salaries have not been paid, he said.

Refuting Thakur's allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused him of lying. According to the holy book Gita, whosoever tells lies commits a sin, the chief minister said, adding liars always speak in a loud voice.

He said that salaries had been paid till June this year and that of the remaining three months would also be paid. "We want to give employment to the youth," he said and added that deserving outsourced employees would be recruited on a need basis.

Health and Family Planning Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the government had held talks with the outsourced employees and would not let them down. They would be given employment on the basis of need, subject to recruitment rules.

The BJP members later staged a walkout from the House.

Later talking to mediapersons, Thakur accused the chief minister of misleading the House and said Sukhu came to power by telling lies and is still resorting to lies.