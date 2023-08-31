India News LIVE: IAF To Carry Out Exercise Along China & Pakistan Borders In Sept

Quick links:
"We are getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We have completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow, we have to start the countdown for the launch," ISRO chairman S Somanath said on the Aditya-L1 Mission scheduled for launch on September 2.
"He (PM Modi) actually told the nation that no territory has been taken by the Chinese but we know that the Modus Vivendi of the last 45 years when both sides used to patrol in certain areas. Now in 26 points, our side can't patrol because the Chinese have established themselves there," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on China releasing a new 'official map'.
"That is a very serious development. We are not showing this 'lal ankhein'. There have been no 'lal ankhein' visible there's only been the 'lal flag' of Chinese," he further said.
Indian Air Force will carry out a major training exercise codenamed Trishul in the northern sector along the borders with both China and Pakistan. All major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKIs will be participating in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache, the IAF revealed.
"Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised. Exercise to be held from September 4 to 14 in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," it further said per ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chess prodigy R Praggnanandha at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. "You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!" PM Modi wrote on X reposting Praggnanadha's post.
The meeting of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is underway at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The meeting is scheduled from August 31 to September 1 and 28 political parties have participated in the gathering.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai for an informal meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
ISRO has released new data on the seismicity around the Moon's South Pole using the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander. "The first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads," ISRO posted on X.
"Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation," it further said.
"A threat call to blow up Mantralaya was received. When he was not allowed to speak to CM Eknath Shinde, he threatened that there is a bomb in the Mantralaya," the Mumbai Police said per ANI.
"The Mumbai Police has begun a search operation. The call was placed by Balkrishna Bhausaheb Dhakne, a resident of Ahmednagar district," it further said.
The One Nation, One Poll bill is likely to be introduced in the Special Session of the Parliament next month, sources said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said that the Special Session will be called from September 18 to 22.
At least a dozen people were injured in a road accident in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The accident resulted from the collision of two vehicles near Baja Kol on Tral-Nowdal road, resulting in injuries to at least 12 people. The injured were immediately shifted to SDH Tral, from where 9 were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has arrived at the I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting scheduled for August 31 to September 1 in Mumbai. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav are already at the venue.
Rahul Gandhi questioned why PM Narendra Modi is not ordering an investigation and demanded a JPC probe into the fresh allegations of stock manipulation on the Adani Group. At the very least, a JPC probe should be allowed. Before the G20 guests arrive in India, it's important that all these questions are answered," he said.
India's GDP growth has been recorded at 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24). India's economic growth was lower than the Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth estimate of 8 per cent for first quarter of current financial year. Tap here to read more.
Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Mumbai, attacked PM Modi and the Adani group for the "connection" between the two citing two foreign newspapers. Citing foreign newspapers, the Congress MP also took the opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'connection' to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
"Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world," Rahul Gandhi said over the allegations on Adani Group of stock manipulation.
Delhi LG VK Saxena along with CM Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses for the city on September 5," the Office of LG announced. "DTC to induct 1500 new buses of which 921 buses are covered under the FAME II Scheme of the Government of India," the statement said.
"We have been given an order to release 5,000 cusecs of water. It is a big pain to Karnataka because there is no water," Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said on releasing Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu.
"There is no rain. I hope they will respect the sentiments and farmers of Karnataka. We also respect the farmers of Tamil Nadu. But still, Karnataka is in a very grave situation," Shivakumar further said.
ISRO has released the first-ever measurements of the near-surface Lunar plasma environment near the lunar South Pole. This data was gathered by the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere - Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3 Lander.
"The initial assessment indicates that the plasma near the lunar surface is relatively sparse. These quantitative measurements potentially assist in mitigating the noise that Lunar plasma introduces into radio wave communication. Also, they could contribute to the enhanced designs for upcoming lunar visitors," ISRO posted on X.
JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has left for Mumbai to attend the I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting scheduled for August 31-September 1. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav has already reached Mumbai for the meeting.
Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar has been arrested by the Goa Crime Branch in connection with a road rage case. “This is absolutely dirty politics and I have got nothing to do with this crime,” Palekar said.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have landed in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc on September 31-August 1.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that the Special Session of Parliament will be called from September 18-22.
Elections in Jammu and Kashmir can take place any time and a decision on the issue has to be taken by the poll panel, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday while giving a roadmap for restoration of electoral democracy and complete statehood in the union territory. Read for more....
#BREAKING | Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi: Reports.#G20Summit2023 #G20India #G20India2023 #G20Summit #G20Delhi #China #XiJinping #ChinesePresident— Republic (@republic) August 31, 2023
Chief Justice of India while hearing said, "These facts would have possibly no bearing on the constitutional issues being argued. Also Sibal said, "Even otherwise, because we would have to counter those facts."
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, " I just want to know if your lordships are taking into account these facts. Because that's relevant from our point of view. Because if your lords had said earlier that subsequent facts would be taken into account."
The solicitor general in the hearing said, "What affected the elections most was stone pelting and regular calls of bandh and hartals- hospitals, schools, every institution a common man is concerned with."
He added, "In 2018, the stone pelting was 1767. It is nil (now), not just because of effective policing and security personnel but because of various steps such as gainfully employing youth etc. They were misled by secessionist forces."