India News LIVE: IAF To Carry Out Exercise Along China & Pakistan Borders In Sept

"He (PM Modi) actually told the nation that no territory has been taken by the Chinese but we know that the Modus Vivendi of the last 45 years when both sides used to patrol in certain areas. Now in 26 points, our side can't patrol because the Chinese have established themselves there," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on China releasing a new 'official map'.

#WATCH | "He (PM Modi) actually told the nation that no territory has been taken by the Chinese but we know that the Modus Vivendi of the last 45 years when both sides used to patrol in certain areas. Now in 26 points, our side can't patrol because the Chinese have established… pic.twitter.com/hYT8M70omH — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

"That is a very serious development. We are not showing this 'lal ankhein'. There have been no 'lal ankhein' visible there's only been the 'lal flag' of Chinese," he further said.