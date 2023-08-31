Last Updated:

India News LIVE: IAF To Carry Out Exercise Along China & Pakistan Borders In Sept

PM Modi met with Chess prodigy R Praggnanandha at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The One Nation, One Poll bill is likely to be introduced in the Special Session of the Parliament next month, sources said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that the Special Session of Parliament will be called from September 18-22.

22:08 IST, August 31st 2023
ISRO chairman updates on Aditya-L1 mission

"We are getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We have completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow, we have to start the countdown for the launch," ISRO chairman S Somanath said on the Aditya-L1 Mission scheduled for launch on September 2. 

 

21:20 IST, August 31st 2023
Shashi Tharoor echoes Rahul Gandhi's claims of landgrab by China

"He (PM Modi) actually told the nation that no territory has been taken by the Chinese but we know that the Modus Vivendi of the last 45 years when both sides used to patrol in certain areas. Now in 26 points, our side can't patrol because the Chinese have established themselves there," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on China releasing a new 'official map'.

"That is a very serious development. We are not showing this 'lal ankhein'. There have been no 'lal ankhein' visible there's only been the 'lal flag' of Chinese," he further said. 

20:50 IST, August 31st 2023
IAF to carry out training exercise along China and Pakistan borders

Indian Air Force will carry out a major training exercise codenamed Trishul in the northern sector along the borders with both China and Pakistan. All major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKIs will be participating in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache, the IAF revealed. 

"Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised. Exercise to be held from September 4 to 14 in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," it further said per ANI. 

20:50 IST, August 31st 2023
19:56 IST, August 31st 2023
PM Modi meets Chess prodigy Praggnanandha and his family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chess prodigy R Praggnanandha at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. "You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!" PM Modi wrote on X reposting Praggnanadha's post. 

 

19:26 IST, August 31st 2023
Opposition meeting underway in Mumbai

The meeting of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is underway at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The meeting is scheduled from August 31 to September 1 and 28 political parties have participated in the gathering. 

 

19:14 IST, August 31st 2023
Congress leaders reach venue for I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai for an informal meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

 

18:44 IST, August 31st 2023
ISRO measures seismicity on the Moon's South Pole

ISRO has released new data on the seismicity around the Moon's South Pole using the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander. "The first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon -- has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads," ISRO posted on X. 

"Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation," it further said. 

 

18:38 IST, August 31st 2023
Mumbai Police receives threat call to blow up Mantralaya

"A threat call to blow up Mantralaya was received. When he was not allowed to speak to CM Eknath Shinde, he threatened that there is a bomb in the Mantralaya," the Mumbai Police said per ANI.

"The Mumbai Police has begun a search operation. The call was placed by Balkrishna Bhausaheb Dhakne, a resident of Ahmednagar district," it further said. 

18:05 IST, August 31st 2023
One Nation, One Poll bill likely to be introduced in Parliament

The One Nation, One Poll bill is likely to be introduced in the Special Session of the Parliament next month, sources said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said that the Special Session will be called from September 18 to 22. 

17:54 IST, August 31st 2023
At least a dozen injured as two vehicles collide in Pulwama

At least a dozen people were injured in a road accident in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The accident resulted from the collision of two vehicles near Baja Kol on Tral-Nowdal road, resulting in injuries to at least 12 people. The injured were immediately shifted to SDH Tral, from where 9 were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

17:53 IST, August 31st 2023
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting in Mumbai

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has arrived at the I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting scheduled for August 31 to September 1 in Mumbai. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav are already at the venue. 

 

 

17:51 IST, August 31st 2023
Rahul Gandhi demands JPC probe into fresh allegations on Adani Group

Rahul Gandhi questioned why PM Narendra Modi is not ordering an investigation and demanded a JPC probe into the fresh allegations of stock manipulation on the Adani Group. At the very least, a JPC probe should be allowed. Before the G20 guests arrive in India, it's important that all these questions are answered," he said. 

 

17:37 IST, August 31st 2023
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1FY24

India's GDP growth has been recorded at 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24). India's economic growth was lower than the Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth estimate of 8 per cent for first quarter of current financial year. Tap here to read more. 

17:24 IST, August 31st 2023
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi and Adani at Mumbai press conference

Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Mumbai, attacked PM Modi and the Adani group for the "connection" between the two citing two foreign newspapers. Citing foreign newspapers, the Congress MP also took the opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'connection' to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. 

"Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world," Rahul Gandhi said over the allegations on Adani Group of stock manipulation. 

 

17:13 IST, August 31st 2023
LG Saxena, CM Kejriwal to flag off 400 electric buses on Sept 5

Delhi LG VK Saxena along with CM Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses for the city on September 5," the Office of LG announced. "DTC to induct 1500 new buses of which 921 buses are covered under the FAME II Scheme of the Government of India," the statement said. 

16:44 IST, August 31st 2023
It is a big pain for Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar on releasing Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu

"We have been given an order to release 5,000 cusecs of water. It is a big pain to Karnataka because there is no water," Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said on releasing Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu. 

"There is no rain. I hope they will respect the sentiments and farmers of Karnataka. We also respect the farmers of Tamil Nadu. But still, Karnataka is in a very grave situation," Shivakumar further said. 

16:09 IST, August 31st 2023
ISRO shares first-ever data of near-surface Lunar plasma environment near Moon's South Pole

ISRO has released the first-ever measurements of the near-surface Lunar plasma environment near the lunar South Pole. This data was gathered by the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere - Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3 Lander.

"The initial assessment indicates that the plasma near the lunar surface is relatively sparse. These quantitative measurements potentially assist in mitigating the noise that Lunar plasma introduces into radio wave communication. Also, they could contribute to the enhanced designs for upcoming lunar visitors," ISRO posted on X. 

 

16:01 IST, August 31st 2023
Nitish Kumar leaves for Mumbai to attend the I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting

JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has left for Mumbai to attend the I.N.D.I.A opposition meeting scheduled for August 31-September 1. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav has already reached Mumbai for the meeting. 

 

 

15:59 IST, August 31st 2023
Goa AAP chief arrested by Crime Branch in road rage case

Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar has been arrested by the Goa Crime Branch in connection with a road rage case. “This is absolutely dirty politics and I have got nothing to do with this crime,” Palekar said. 

 

15:31 IST, August 31st 2023
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi land in Mumbai for I.N.D.I.A. meeting

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have landed in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc on September 31-August 1.

 

14:59 IST, August 31st 2023
Special Session of Parliament to be called from 18th to 22nd September

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that the Special Session of Parliament will be called from September 18-22.

 

13:59 IST, August 31st 2023
Cutouts of langoors put up in Delhi to stop monkeys from entering G20 meeting venues.
13:06 IST, August 31st 2023
ISRO releases new images of Chandrayaan-3

 

12:29 IST, August 31st 2023
Polls In J-K Can Be Held At Any Time, Decision To Be Taken By Poll Panel: Centre To Supreme Court

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir can take place any time and a decision on the issue has to be taken by the poll panel, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday while giving a roadmap for restoration of electoral democracy and complete statehood in the union territory. Read for more....

11:40 IST, August 31st 2023
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

 

11:40 IST, August 31st 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India
11:12 IST, August 31st 2023
What CJI says in the hearing of Article 370

Chief Justice of India while hearing said, "These facts would have possibly no bearing on the constitutional issues being argued. Also Sibal said, "Even otherwise, because we would have to counter those facts."

11:12 IST, August 31st 2023
Artcle 370 abrogation Hearing | I just want to know if your lordships are taking into account these facts, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, " I just want to know if your lordships are taking into account these facts. Because that's relevant from our point of view. Because if your lords had said earlier that subsequent facts would be taken into account."

11:08 IST, August 31st 2023
Artcle 370 abrogation | What affected the elections most was stone pelting, says SG

The solicitor general in the hearing said, "What affected the elections most was stone pelting and regular calls of bandh and hartals- hospitals, schools, every institution a common man is concerned with."

He added, "In 2018, the stone pelting was 1767. It is nil (now), not just because of effective policing and security personnel but because of various steps such as gainfully employing youth etc. They were misled by secessionist forces."

