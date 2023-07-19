Opposition Bloc I.N.D.I.A Will Get No Seat In UP: NDA Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who rejoined the recently, Wednesday dismissed opposition grouping INDIA, claiming it would get no seat in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking exclusively to PTI after his arrival from New Delhi, where he attended the NDA's meet, Rajbhar also claimed that his former ally Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had told him he is preparing for the 2027 assembly elections and not for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

"Opposition will get only 10-20 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh. The Remaining 80 per cent will go to the NDA. In such a situation, the NDA will win all 80 seats," Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. He was also made a minister in the state government, but he parted ways with the BJP in the 2019 and joined hands with the SP for the 2022 assembly elections.

His party won six seats, but Rajbhar parted ways as the alliance did not perform well. On July 16, he went back to the NDA.

Attacking Yadav, Rajbhar told PTI on Wednesday, "Akhilesh Yadav knows that he cannot become the prime minister of the country. When he lost the 2022 assembly elections, he told us that 'it was good that we lost, otherwise we would not have been able to fulfil our promises and would not be able to show our face'." "When the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was discussed, he himself had said that only Modi ji has to become the prime minister of the country. Let us prepare for 2027. They are working for 2027 only, not for 2024," he said.

When asked about Akhilesh Yadav's assertion that the PDA (Pichhde, Dailit and Alpsankhyak -- backwards, Dalits and minorities) formula will work the SP, Rajbhar said, "PDA is over. When the Prime Minister of the country belongs to the backward class, then where is the forward left?" "As far as Dalits are concerned, the Samajwadi Party abolished reservation in promotion. Now which Dalit will vote for him (Akhilesh)?," he said.

On the NDA meet, Rajbhar said he got the opportunity to speak about the problems of the backward, downtrodden, deprived and exploited classes to the prime minister of the country.

On this, the prime minister said, "We will work to take them forward."