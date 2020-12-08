Opposition Fueling Protest On Agrarian Laws For Political Gains: UP Dy CM KP Maurya

In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers and supported by opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has requested the farmers to withdraw the Bharat Bandh and has also slammed the opposition for playing politics over the farmers' protest. He opined that the bandh was not required when talks were already underway adding that opposition has been fueling the protests for political gains.

While speaking to Republic TV, the Deputy CM said, "The Government has shown willingness to deliberate and listen to the farmers' demands, so the Bharat Bandh was not necessary when deliberations are already underway so I request the farmers to withdraw the Bandh. And those who are anti-BJP or anti-Modi parties, they have neither wished well for farmers nor for labourers, they are merely playing their politics and showing their double standards."

Speaking about the "double standards" of political parties that are opposing the laws, he said BJP has exposed them by showing their manifesto and other documents which also stated about bring the same laws which the BJP has brought.

He also slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav who was detained on Monday for attempting a sit-in protest on the streets after his flag march was stopped by the police.

He stated, "Akhilesh Yadav doesn't have any cause on which they would fight. They somehow come to power and indulge in corruption. If they had a righteous cause, they wouldn't have played politics over the farmers' issue."

READ | Bharat Bandh: Congress, Left Supporters Block Roads, Railway Tracks Across Bengal

READ | Mixed Response To 'Bharat Bandh' In Uttarakhand

Sixth-round of deliberations on Wednesday

The sixth round of deliberations is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9 after having inconclusive discussions of the previous five rounds. 13 days into the protest, the Farmers unions have reiterated their demands to withdraw the three farm laws, while contending that the laws are a threat to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities.

However, the government has repeatedly assured the farmers that the laws will neither affect the MSP nor the Mandis and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who take away a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. The government also contended that the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

READ | Bharat Bandh: Protesting Farmers Prepare To Block Roads, Occupy Toll Plazas In Delhi

READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Meets Agriculture Min; Delhi Cops Rubbish AAP Claims