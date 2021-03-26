Opposition In Bangladesh Shows Gratitude To PM Modi, Asserts "need To Fight Together"

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the leader of the opposition party Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for visiting the country. Outlining that he had a conversation with PM Modi on his arrival to the country, he affirmed that there were discussions about the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Talking about the attack on Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, and the around 9-10 radicalised youth being given death sentence in that relation, he stated, "All those were sentenced to death were related to ISI, and they are the ones engaged in such many happenings in the area." Acknowledging that the same sect was engaged in terrorism in India, he said, "I request PM Modi to fight together against radicalism and all those indulged in these kinds of activities."

Earlier in the day, PM Mod who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh met the Foreign Minister of the country AK Abdul Momen and is said to have indulged in discussion on a wide gamut of issues pertaining to the countries' bilateral relationship.

After the meeting, Momen expressing his feelings said, "It was lovely meeting such a minister. Touching upon a few points discussed in the meeting and quoting PM Modi he said that the two countries have developed a good friendship & we have to work together in such a way so that the entire region develops within the next 50 years."

"We may have some issues but we will solve all of them through dialogue & discussion," he added.

PM Modi arrives at Dhaka

Early on Friday, PM Modi arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, clad in a Khadi Mujib jacket and was received by his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her council of Ministers.

The news of his arrival was shared on his official Twitter handle soon after.

Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations. pic.twitter.com/oWFydFH2BG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2021

Thereafter, he went to National Martyr's Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. At the visitor's book at the memorial, he penned down a few lines which read, "I pray that the eternal flame at Savar, remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppressions." He also planted an 'Arjun' sapling at the unmarked graves of the martyrs at the memorial ground.

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/sw3UuzS2CR — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. The invitation comes in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

This is PM Modi's first trip abroad after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.