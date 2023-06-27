Opposition Instigating People In The Name Of Uniform Civil Code: PM Modi In Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-out attack on the Opposition during a Booth sammelan programme in Bhopal stated people are being incited in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and argued how can a country run on different set of rules for different sections of the population.

"The plight of the Muslims in the country in various sectors wouldn't have been poor had the Opposition parties worked for their betterment," he said, adding that even the Constitution talks about uniformity of rights of the citizens without any discrimination.

‘People are instigated in the name of UCC’

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," said PM Modi while addressing over 10 lakh party workers at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium. Most of the booth workers joined virtually from across the country.

“The Muslim brothers and sisters in India should also understand which political parties are taking advantage and destroying them. These days, people are instigated in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC),” PM Modi said, explaining the importance of UCC with an example. “In the same house there is one set of rules for one member and a different set of rules for another member, will the house be able to run in an orderly manner? Then how can the country run on two sets of rules?” he asked.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)



"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people… pic.twitter.com/UwOxuSyGvD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

‘SC asserts UCC implementation’: PM Modi

PM Modi also referred to the Constitution and said, “The Constitution too talks about equal rights of citizens. These people (Opposition parties) accuse us but they also try to appease the Muslims, if they were really benevolent to the Muslims in the right sense, then most of my Muslim brothers and sisters wouldn’t have remained behind in education, employment, and also wouldn't have been forced to live a problematic life.” He further cited the Supreme Court and stated, “Supreme Court asserts UCC should be implemented but these people are hungry for votes.”

AIMPLB, after a meeting on February 5, said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not needed and demanded that it should not be implemented in the country. The board alleged that the UCC endangered religion. "UCC is not accepted and shouldn't be implemented in the country. We are against UCC because people from different religions are living in this nation in harmony since time immortal. Any law that makes people act against their religion and beliefs is detrimental," an AIMPLB member said.

Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). An official notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said that those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice (June 14).

The Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of laws that applies to all citizens of a country, regardless of religion, caste, or ethnicity. The UCC will combine the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and Indian Christian Marriages Act. Currently, different religions in India are under different personal laws. It would eliminate discrimination and promote gender equality.