Opposition's Intention Was To Not Let The House Function: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Addressing a press conference after the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 13 amid ruckus and continuous sloganeering by the opposition leaders, BJP MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from opposition leaders for interrupting and obstructing the functioning of parliament.

The Union Minister who was accompanied by Pralhad Joshi, said, "It's a matter of shame and disappointment that despite continuous instructions of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the opposition parties didn't let the house function. The opposition has insulted the House and its Chairman by not obeying his orders."

"The opposition leaders didn’t let the Rajya Sabha function smoothly. It is an indirect disrespect of the Chair as many members were passing comments. The opposition comes to the parliament with the motive of not letting dialogues happen peacefully. Parliament is the place made for discussion, debate, and dialogue," he added.

According to sources, the opposition parties met with each other in the chamber of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of today's proceedings. Following this, Congress-led opposition made a ruckus in both houses.

They demanded a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India, into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

Opposition continues protest

Yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed into the streets of multiple cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Srinagar to stage a protest against the Adani issue. Many AAP workers were detained after they tried to barge into the BJP offices in Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

While speaking with the Republic Media Network, a protestor said, "The Narendra Modi-led government has handed over the country to rich businessmen. There are several issues including inflation and unemployment which needs to be addressed. The BJP government is favouring the Adani group but not the common people."