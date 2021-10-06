Opposition Leader Raises Apathy Of Kerala Govt Towards Victims Of Endosulfan

Leader of opposition VD Satheeshan stunned the Kerala Legislative assembly to rapt silence when he placed before the floor of the house issues that were being faced by victims of endosulfan after the remediation cell for the victims became dysfunctional. His speech struck the emotional chord of the house when he elaborated on the apathy of the government machinery towards the victims of the northern district of Kerala. While the adjournment motion was introduced by Kasargod MLA NA Nelikkunnu, it was Satheeshan's well-defined and intense speech that moved the house unanimously to silence as he brought out many facets of the apathy.

Satheeshan pointed, "The remediation cell which was set up for the welfare of endosulfan victims is not functioning for about a year, despite repeated requests from the opposition to restart the same".

He also alleged that the previous district collector of Kasaragod was working for the interest of the Fertiliser company instead of being the representative of the government. "The actions of previous district collectors tried to shame the victims of the tragedy instead being a source of comfort for them," he stated.

Kerala opposition on dysfunctional remediation cells

VD Satheeshan reminded that the government has not followed the supreme court directive of 2017 which directed the state to provide 5 lakhs to the about 6700 victims of the tragedy. In a true democratic spirit, the leader of opposition congratulated left youth wing DYFI's legal activism that enabled the supreme court verdict, which made it even more difficult for the left MLAS to paint the attempt of Satheeshan as political.

"The disbursement procedure for 3,713 victims was to be completed after a directive from the apex court within three months. Unfortunately, it's been over four years," he lamented. Urging the chief minister to restart the remediation cell within 24 hours he also stated that this issue must be sorted as soon as possible as he has been witness to the woes of the people recently.

Surprisingly, while the house expected the chief Minister to answer the works done by the government in this regard, the buck was later passed to the minister of social justice Dr Bindu. In the minister's submission, she indirectly accepted that the remediation cell is dysfunctional.

"Ever since the elections, the government is working hard to restart the remediation cell," she told the house and later elaborated on the various financial schemes that have been provided to the endosulfan victims during the covid crisis.

Satheeshan lambasted the Chief Minister over his silence and stated that it is the job of the chief minister to answer as the work involves multiple ministries to work in tandem. The opposition also scored big when it refused to stage a walkout over the issue stating that this is not a political issue but a humanitarian crisis that needs to be solved soon.

Meanwhile, the protest by endosulfan victims outside the secretariat began today. "My home is mortgaged to find treatment expenses for my children. I am on the verge of being bankrupt. The 5 lakhs promised to us was not given, pension was not given, "told Mymoona to Republic, a victim of the tragedy who has two specially-abled children.

(Image: VDSATHEESHAN/FACEBOOK)