Opposition Leaders March From Parliament To Vijay Chowk; Demand Abrogation Of Farm Laws

Opposition leaders continued their protest against farm laws, passed by the central government on Thursday. Leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) and other opposition parties, headed by senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi marched towards Vijay Chowk on August 12. The march was initiated from the Gandhi Statue post sine die adjournment of the Parliamentary Monsoon session in the early hours of the day.

15 opposition leaders join protest

"The march is to tell the people that government isn't ready to discuss burning issues of this county," PTI quoted an opposition leader under conditions of anonymity.

The protest march was anteceded by an urgent meeting held by floor leaders of opposition parties in both houses. As per reports, the members met in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge. Following the brief meeting, the protest march flagged off from the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament grounds at 10 am. The march will be followed by a press conference convened by INC leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior opposition leaders.

As many as 15 leaders from various opposition parties were present in the protest march against the central government's farm laws. The march includes leaders from the INC, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, RJD, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), AAP, and Loktantrik Dal, among others. Take a look at the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk:

Delhi | Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/y9E3U5PxES — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Monsoon session ends two days early

On Wednesday, both houses of Parliament were abruptly adjourned following the "misbehaviour" of opposition MPs. The opposition leaders staged violent protests by smashing glass and manhandling woman marshals, demanding discussions over the Pegasus Project and the three farm laws.

"They have disrespected the chair," Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal said. Several MPs also stormed out of the House shouting anti-government slogans after the Insurance Amendment Bill was taken up. Due to the disruptions and sloganeering, the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to end on August 13, was terminated on August 11. Following the sine die adjournment, a visibly hurt Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu criticized the behaviour and said that he was "extremely hurt" by the constant interference in the proceedings.

Twitter accounts blocked

The protest march also comes at the heels of the temporary suspension of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's (MRCC) Twitter account for violating rules and regulations mandated by the microblogging site. The INC alleged that the official handles of Congress and at least 25 other prominent leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Sushmita Dev were also blocked by Twitter. As per Twitter India's statement, the accounts were suspended for "violating policies." Hours after the ban was declared, MRCC Working President Charan Singh Chapra mentioned that the committee would write a mail to Twitter on August 12.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI, Image: ANI)