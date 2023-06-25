Opposition Meeting In Patna 'mere Photo Session', Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

Dubbing the opposition leaders' recent meeting in Patna as a "mere photo session", BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended vote bank politics even as he espoused development of the country.

Nadda's views echoed that of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah who had also termed the meeting of opposition leaders on June 23 in Bihar's state capital as a "photo session".

Addressing a public meeting titled 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha' here, Nadda said poverty in India that was pegged at 22 per cent earlier has been reduced to less than 10 per cent under the Modi government even as extreme poverty came down to less than one per cent.

Earlier, the discussions used to revolve around Kashmir, Pakistan, and terrorism during Indian leaders visits to the United States and now the talks are centred around development during PM Modi's trips, Nadda said.

"Recently, there was a meeting of 'Mahaghatbandhan' (grand alliance) in Patna that was a mere photo session. On one hand, Modiji accelerated the development (of the country) and on the other hand he ended dynastic politics. Modiji ended vote bank politics and appeasement," he said.

The RJD, Samajwadi Party, TMC leaders and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are all looking to save their dynastic politics, he alleged while adding that PM Modi is taking the country forward.

"If you (people) want to take the country forward, then support lotus (BJP symbol) and Modiji," he said.

Nadda also attacked the ruling BRS government in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption and family rule, and claimed KCR's family is marching forward by pushing Telangana backward.

"Today, I feel so sad Telangana remained backward. And one family by exploiting Telangana tried to move forward, which is very unfortunate. When I say one family... KCR family, KCR himself, his son, his daughter have become BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) while Telangana was pushed back," the BJP chief alleged.

Alleging that the 'Dharani' land records management portal of the state government has become a means to grab farmers lands and to fill the pockets of KCR's party leaders and workers, Nadda said if BJP comes to power this portal will be abolished.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who were present.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited residences of noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of his party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' outreach campaign marking the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government at the Centre.